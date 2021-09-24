India, US vow to boost relations

Afghanistan, terrorism emanating from Pakistan, climate change, closer economic and defence collaboration were all on the agenda for talks between the two leaders, officials from the Indian side said earlier this week. New Delhi has been warily eyeing the Pakistan-backed Taliban administration in Afghanistan. India has been seeking support for its position that the territory of Afghanistan not be used to foment terrorism against it and would like the international community, including the US, to ensure this. The Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August, ahead of a complete US pullout on 31 August after a two-decade-long stay in Afghanistan.