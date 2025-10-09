Big catch: India wins US nod for seafood exports; rivals China, Mexico face ban
Summary
India exported seafood worth $7.39 billion in FY25, of which more than a third or $2.68 billion went to the US. Indian shrimp exports to the US are currently less competitive than those from Ecuador, Vietnam, and Indonesia due to the steep 50% tariff.
New Delhi: In what has come as a relief to India's seafood industry, the US National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) has said that India's exports meet America's mammal protection standards, allowing their continued shipments.
