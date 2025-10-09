Big catch: India wins US nod for seafood exports; rivals China, Mexico face ban

NMFS's approval of Indian marine exports comes at a time when Chinese processors are increasingly sourcing Indian shrimp for re-export. The NMFS certification comes in the backdrop of India and the US continuing their bilateral trade agreement (BTA) talks. India exported seafood worth $7.39 billion in FY25, of which more than a third or $2.68 billion went to the US. Indian shrimp exports to the US are currently less competitive than those from Ecuador, Vietnam, and Indonesia due to the steep 50% tariff.