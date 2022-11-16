India using technology as a weapon against poverty: PM at Bengaluru Tech Summit

India using technology as a weapon against poverty: PM at Bengaluru Tech Summit3 min read . 01:32 PM IST
- Bengaluru Tech Summit: In a video message, PM Modi also said India is no more a place known for red tape.
PM Modi on 16 November shared a pre-recorded message for the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS 22).
PM said that India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty, and the country's youth have ensured tech and talent globalisation.
In a video message, he also said India is no more a place known for red tape.
"It is known for red carpet for investors. Whether it is FDI reforms, or liberalisation of drone rules, or steps in the semiconductor sector, or the production incentive schemes in various sectors, or the rise of ease of doing business", he told the 25th edition of Asia's largest technology event.
India has many excellent factors coming together, Modi noted. "Your investment and our innovation can do wonders. Your trust and our tech talent can make things happen. I invite you all to work with us as we lead the world in solving its problems." India's technology and innovation, he said, have already impressed the world.
He further added, “During the pandemic, low data costs helped poor students attend online classes. Else students would have been deprived of education for 2 whole years. India is using technology as a weapon against poverty."
"The power of India's youth is known across the world. They have ensured tech globalisation," prime minister Modi said in his virtual address.
The prime minister also added, "Healthcare, management, finance - you will find young Indians leading many domains. We are using our talent for global good. Even in India, their impact is being seen."
PM also touched upon India's success in start-ups. The number of unicorn start-ups in India doubled since 2021.
India, Modi said, jumped to the 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index this year.
"In 2015, we were ranked 81. The number of unicorn start-ups in India has doubled since 2021. We are now the 3rd largest start-up hub in the world. We have over 81,000 recognised startups. There are hundreds of international companies that have R&D centres in India. This is due to India's talent pool," he said.
The Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India has organized the 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event - Bengaluru Tech Summit. The central theme of the summit is 'Tech4NexGen' and will focus on Electronics, IT, Deep Tech, Biotech, and Startups.
"India has shown how to democratise technology. India has also shown how to give tech a human touch. In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment," Modi added.
Citing the PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan, Modi said India is investing over ₹100 trillion in infrastructure over the next few years. The number of stakeholders in any infra project is huge. Traditionally, in India, big projects were often delayed. Exceeding expenses, and extending timelines used to be common. "But now, we have the Gati Shakti shared platform. The central government, state governments, district administrations, different departments can coordinate. Each of these knows what the other is doing." "Information relating to projects, land use and institutions are available at a single place. So, each stakeholder sees the same data. This improves coordination and solves problems even before they occur. It is accelerating approvals and clearances," he said.
(With inputs from ANI)
