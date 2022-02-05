Amid assertions from various experts about Covid-19 vaccination being the only way to win the fight against coronavirus, a recent survey has found that 42% of the eligible population in India is currently hesitant to take the booster or precautionary vaccine dose .

According to the survey by LocalCircle, 29% of the total 22,000 respondents said that they are delaying taking the booster dose as they recently suffered from Covid-19 and were found with the Omicron variant.

A total of 8% of people said that they believe that the vaccine is not helpful and do not plan to take it. A further 6% of the people said that they are hesitant and 28% said that they are awaiting data to see if the booster dose is effective and then plan to take it.

Only 58% of people said that they are planning to get the vaccine in the coming months.

On the other hand, a whopping 81% of the respondents said that the government should make booster dose and vaccination for kids a part of their “Har Ghar Dastak" program immediately.

This comes as the Union health ministry said on Friday that early 169 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.

More than 1.43 crore (1,43,64,484) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January last year with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of FLWs started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for people aged above 60 years and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination against the viral disease for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from 3 January this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering the precaution dose of Covid vaccines to the HCWs and FLWs, including the personnel deployed on election duty, and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from 10 January this year amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases fuelled by its Omicron variant.

