New Delhi: The government plans to overhaul the monitoring of six vaccine-preventable diseases and shift it from the WHO-supported National Public Health Support Network to state health systems under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) by March 2027, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint. An official familiar with the matter said nearly half of the country's districts have already completed the operational handover.
Centre aims to shift tracking of 6 key vaccine-preventable diseases to states by March 2027
SummaryThe phased handover from the WHO network to local health systems aims to build domestic capacity, though experts warn ground-level staff shortages could impact monitoring quality.
New Delhi: The government plans to overhaul the monitoring of six vaccine-preventable diseases and shift it from the WHO-supported National Public Health Support Network to state health systems under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) by March 2027, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint. An official familiar with the matter said nearly half of the country's districts have already completed the operational handover.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.
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