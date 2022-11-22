India, Venezuela hold 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Caracas

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST

India, Venezuela hold 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Caracas (Photo: Twitter @MEAIndia)

India and Venezuela have maintained cordial relations. The two nations celebrated the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2009. Resident Embassies have been in Caracas and New Delhi for more than three decades and the two countries cooperate in multilateral forums.