India, Venezuela hold 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Caracas

NEW DELHI: India and Venezuela held the fourth round of foreign office consultations in Caracas, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.
NEW DELHI: India and Venezuela held the fourth round of foreign office consultations in Caracas, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.
“During the consultations, both sides comprehensively reviewed their bilateral relations, covering areas such as political, trade, energy, health and pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda and Yoga, agriculture, culture and science and technology," the ministry said.
“During the consultations, both sides comprehensively reviewed their bilateral relations, covering areas such as political, trade, energy, health and pharmaceuticals, Ayurveda and Yoga, agriculture, culture and science and technology," the ministry said.
India and Venezuela also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, it added.
India and Venezuela also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, it added.
“4th India-Venezuela FOC held in Caracas. Led by Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar & Vice Minister Capaya Rodriguez @CancilleriaVE. Both sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional & international issues," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, external affairs ministry, said in a post on Twitter.
“4th India-Venezuela FOC held in Caracas. Led by Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar & Vice Minister Capaya Rodriguez @CancilleriaVE. Both sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional & international issues," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, external affairs ministry, said in a post on Twitter.
At the meeting, the Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. For the meeting, the Venezuelan side was led by Capaya Rodriguez Gonzales, vice minister for Asia, Middle East and Oceania, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.
At the meeting, the Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. For the meeting, the Venezuelan side was led by Capaya Rodriguez Gonzales, vice minister for Asia, Middle East and Oceania, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.
“Secretary (East) also called on the Foreign Minister of Venezuela Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa and exchanged views on India’s investments in oil sector and ways to further enhancing bilateral ties," the ministry said in the press release.
“Secretary (East) also called on the Foreign Minister of Venezuela Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa and exchanged views on India’s investments in oil sector and ways to further enhancing bilateral ties," the ministry said in the press release.
The two sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations on a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.
The two sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations on a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.
India and Venezuela have maintained cordial relations. The two nations celebrated the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2009. Resident embassies have been in Caracas and New Delhi for more than three decades and the two countries cooperate in multilateral forums.
India and Venezuela have maintained cordial relations. The two nations celebrated the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2009. Resident embassies have been in Caracas and New Delhi for more than three decades and the two countries cooperate in multilateral forums.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.