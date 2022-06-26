India ‘very rapidly' developing its own 5G technology stack: Ashwini Vaishnaw2 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 05:06 PM IST
India can bring trusted solutions for the world, Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.
India is “very rapidly progressing on developing" its own 5G technology stack, Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said, adding that no country can match the level of trust India can bring in.