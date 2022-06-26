OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India ‘very rapidly' developing its own 5G technology stack: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Listen to this article

India is “very rapidly progressing on developing" its own 5G technology stack, Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said, adding that no country can match the level of trust India can bring in.

"We are very rapidly progressing on developing our own 5G technology stack. There is a huge interest among the whole world community in having a good trusted and affordable technology source for telecom because telecom is today the primary consumption point for all digital services. People want a trusted telecom solution. And as you know, the trust which India can bring, no other country can match," Vaishnaw said.

Several nations, including those in the US and Europe, have prohibited Chinese companies from manufacturing 5G telecom equipment. India has also established a procedure for approving reliable telecom equipment for use in local networks.

Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed concern over the shortage of semiconductors in an interview with PTI while outlining the government's plans to deploy 1.25 lakh mobile sites in the BSNL network using locally developed technology gears. He also stated that the first project proposal for the high-tech electronic chips will be approved in the upcoming few months of this year.

The minister claimed that the recently-built indigenous 4G technology stack is now mature, scalable, and can be installed across more than one lakh towers.

"Billions of simultaneous calls have been done on it to test its ruggedness. Our target is to deploy over about 1.25 lakh towers in the coming few months. 2G and 3G equipment have to be replaced by 4G. The only challenge is semiconductor chips that go in radios," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the government is currently evaluating the applications for semiconductor plants it received for its 76,000 crore Semicon Mission.

"We are in a very advanced stage of evaluation of the applications, which were received in February. I wouldn't like to comment on their status at this point in time. But, we believe that in the coming few months, we should have the first agreement signed this year," he added.

Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that although the government has only made the E-band spectrum available for linking mobile towers, it can also be used to offer 5G services to consumers.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Union Minister Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

Govt to bring legal changes to make social media firms accountable: IT Min

2 min read . 18 Jun 2022
Union minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw  (PTI)

India will get 5G services by March next year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

4 min read . 16 Jun 2022
The panel has recommended that the government announce the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, 24 GHz and 28 GHz bands as 5G spectrum bands and allow for R&D. Photo: Bloomberg

'5G spectrum auction start of new era for Indian Telecom'

2 min read . 15 Jun 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout