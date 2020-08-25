India, Vietnam agree to add 'new momentum' to ties

NEW DELHI: India and Vietnam on Tuesday agreed to add new momentum to their economic and defence engagement and explore closer cooperation in civil nuclear energy and space.

The decisions were taken at a virtual meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, co-chaired by Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh.

"Both sides… agreed to add new momentum to the economic and defence engagement between the two countries and to explore closer cooperation in emerging areas such as civil nuclear energy, space, marine sciences and new technologies," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

A person familiar with the matter said that the situation in the South China Sea – where Vietnam and some other countries are in dispute with China -- also figured in the talks. China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, which is seen as having huge reserves of hydrocarbons and minerals. However, several ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member countries, including Vietnam, Philippines and Brunei, dispute the Chinese claims. Last week, Vietnamese ambassador Pham Sanh Chau met Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed the escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

Both sides agreed to coordinate closely at multilateral forums, including at the UN Security Council based on their strong convergence of views on many global and regional issues, the Indian foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday adding that they also agreed to step up cooperation and coordination at important regional forums under the ASEAN framework.

​It said the two foreign ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially in the context of the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar expressed India's support to Vietnam's chairmanship of ASEAN this year and appreciated its leadership to the bloc in a year when the world was facing a pandemic.

"​India and Vietnam also agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in line with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN's Outlook on Indo-Pacific to achieve shared security, prosperity and growth for all in the region," the Indian statement said.

"Concluded the 17th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting. Thank Deputy PM and FM @FMPhamBinhMinh for co-chairing. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership keeps growing. Ensures peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post after the talks.

