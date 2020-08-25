India, Vietnam agree to add 'new momentum' to ties

A person familiar with the matter said that the situation in the South China Sea – where Vietnam and some other countries are in dispute with China -- also figured in the talks. China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, which is seen as having huge reserves of hydrocarbons and minerals. However, several ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member countries, including Vietnam, Philippines and Brunei, dispute the Chinese claims. Last week, Vietnamese ambassador Pham Sanh Chau met Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed the escalating tensions in the South China Sea.