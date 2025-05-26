India views China, not Pakistan, as ‘primary adversary’, says DIA report | 10 things to know

The US Defence Intelligence Agency's (DIA) report said India considers “Pakistan more an ancillary security problem.”

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated26 May 2025, 06:44 AM IST
A new report released by the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) suggested that India views China, and not Pakistan, "as its primary adversary". It said India considers "Pakistan more an ancillary security problem." Meanwhile, "Pakistan regards India as an existential threat," the report noted.

The analysis was mentioned in the ‘2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment’ report published by the DIA. DIA director Lieutenant General (Lt) Gen Jeffrey Kruse prepared this report, using information available as of May 11, 2025. 

Here are 10 key things to know from the report:

  1. “India views China as its primary adversary”
  2.  India sees ‘Pakistan more an ancillary security problem to be managed, despite cross-border attacks in mid-May by both India’s and Pakistan’s militaries’
  3.  “India will maintain its relationship with Russia through 2025 because it views its ties to Russia as important for achieving its economic and defense objectives and sees value in the relationship as a means to offset deepening Russia-China relations.”
  4.  The DIA report noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “India has reduced its procurement of Russian-origin military equipment but still relies on Russian spare parts to maintain and sustain its large inventory of Russian-origin tanks and fighter aircraft that form the backbone of its military’s ability to counter perceived threats from China and Pakistan.”
  5.  The report said that for Pakistan, India is "an existential threat". It noted that Pakistan "will continue to pursue its military modernization effort, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons, to offset India’s conventional military advantage."

