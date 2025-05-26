India views China, not Pakistan, as ‘primary adversary’, says DIA report | 10 things to know

A new report released by the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) suggested that India views China, and not Pakistan, "as its primary adversary". It said India considers "Pakistan more an ancillary security problem." Meanwhile, "Pakistan regards India as an existential threat," the report noted.
The analysis was mentioned in the ‘2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment’ report published by the DIA. DIA director Lieutenant General (Lt) Gen Jeffrey Kruse prepared this report, using information available as of May 11, 2025.
Here are 10 key things to know from the report: