Home / News / India /  India votes against UNSC draft resolution to securitize climate action

India votes against UNSC draft resolution to securitize climate action

Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.
1 min read . 10:44 PM IST ANI

  • The explanation of the vote on India's part was done by Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative to the United Nations

India on Monday voted against a United Nations Security Council's draft resolution that aimed to securitize climate action and undermine the hard-won consensual agreements in Glasgow.

The explanation of the vote on India's part was done by Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti in his speech also spoke against drawing a separate link between security and climate change.

The draft resolution that has been co-authored by Ireland and Niger states that the adverse effects of climate change can "lead...to social tensions..., exacerbating, prolonging, or contributing to the risk of future conflicts and instability and posing a key risk to global peace, security, and stability".

Ireland and Niger circulated a zero draft of the resolution following a September 23 high-level open debate on climate and security which was organised by Ireland.

The co-penholders apparently based their text on a draft resolution which was proposed in 2020 by then-Council member Germany in cooperation with nine other Council members. A vote on that draft text was not held because of strong resistance from China, Russia and the US.

One round of negotiations was held on October 11 in which Estonia, France, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Niger, Norway, Tunisia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the UK, the US, and Viet Nam--expressed support for a more systematic integration of climate-related security risks into the Council's work, requesting only minor adjustments to the zero draft. China, India and Russia, however, apparently expressed deep scepticism about the need for Council engagement on this issue.

India and Russia also apparently highlighted concerns about a "securitised" approach to the issue, conveying apprehension that the Council could pursue coercive measures to address the challenges posed by climate change.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

