India vs Afghanistan T20 match: Bengaluru metro extends train service timings on January 17. Details here
India vs Afghanistan T20 match: BMRCL extends metro train services in Bengaluru for India-Afghanistan T20 cricket match. India and Afghanistan will play the final T20I cricket match of the ongoing series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has extended metro train services on January 17, in view of India-Afghanistan T20 cricket tournament that is taking place in Bengaluru. India and Afghanistan will play the final T20I cricket match of the ongoing series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.