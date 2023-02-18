India vs Australia: David Warner ruled out of second test with concussion,

Australia opener David Warner will play no further part in the second test against India after suffering a concussion when he was struck in the head while batting on day one. Warner will sit out the remainder of the second Test, with fellow left-hander Matthew Renshaw earning a reprieve and named as his replacement.

A more patient Warner managed just 15 runs in the first innings of the Test on Friday, but the 36-year-old took a couple of knocks to his body and helmet in the process during his 44-ball stay at the crease.

Further tests on Saturday showed Warner had not made a full recovery, with Renshaw substituted in as his replacement for the rest of this Test after he was dropped for Travis Head prior to the match commencing.

Whether Warner recovers in time to feature in the third Test of the series in Indore from March 1 remains to be seen and Australia will miss his experience on the field while he remains sidelined.

The current run of form of Warner is also a worry for Australia, with the usually dynamic left-hander having failed in all three hits this tour against India and with just one century to his name since the start of 2020.

Warner, who scored one and 10 in Nagpur in the first Test, was the first wicket to fall for Australia after taking 21 balls to make his first runs.

He had faced a barrage of short balls by Siraj and took a couple of blows, on the elbow and the head, before being caught behind by Mohammed Shami.

The hit on the elbow left him with a hairline fracture but Australia's team manager told AFP that the injury "does not prevent him from batting".

He did not come out to field and fellow opener Usman Khawaja, who top-scored with 81 in Australia's 263, said his senior partner felt "weary" after the hit on the head.

Australia, who lost the opener of the four-match series, were bowled out in the final session on Friday after electing to bat first.