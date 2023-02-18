India vs Australia: David Warner ruled out of second test with concussion,
- David Warner, who scored one and 10 in Nagpur in the first Test, was the first wicket to fall for Australia after taking 21 balls to make his first runs.
Australia opener David Warner will play no further part in the second test against India after suffering a concussion when he was struck in the head while batting on day one. Warner will sit out the remainder of the second Test, with fellow left-hander Matthew Renshaw earning a reprieve and named as his replacement.
