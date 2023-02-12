The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) is shifting the venue of the third Test match between India and Australia from Himachal Pradesh as the relied outfield is not match-ready, news agency PTI quoted sources from the BCCI on Sunday.

India and Australia are playing Border Gavaskar Trophy and the third Test match of the series which is scheduled from 1 March to 5 March was earlier planned to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association [HPCA] Stadium in Dharamshala.

The sources added that Bengaluru and Vishakhapatnam are among the choices where the third Test match can be shifted.

"There are certain BCCI parameters that one needs to fit in in order to host the match. No competitive game has been played on this ground and also the outfield isn't ready," a senior BCCI source said.

The weather in Dharamshala is not very favorable for playing and the outfield also has bald areas. The weather department has forecasted rains in the next few days, which can affect the work in progress.

The teams from the BCCI inspected the venue a few weeks back.

"We have told that given a chance we would like to host the game but it's up to the BCCI to decide. The curator's report would be based on parameters," an HPCA source privy to the development said.

The Dharamshala Stadium is preferred by the cricket board as it provides the required impetus to the promotion of cricket tourism. The pitch works well for pacers and Australian batsmen would have faced a tough game against Indian pacers who seem to be in killer form.

The decision to shift venue will disappoint many local cricket fans who were waiting long for a world-class Test series.

During the first match of the series at Nagpur, India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs. Rohit Sharma played a captain innings of 120 runs while with ball senior bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja and spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin spilled their magic.