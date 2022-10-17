India vs Australia warm up match today: When and where to watch, live streaming details, probable line-up2 min read . 06:06 AM IST
India had mixed results against Western Australia in warm-up matches as the Men in Blue won one and lost the other.
On October 17, the first official ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will take place between India and Australia. In two unofficial warm-up games against the Western Australia XI, Rohit Sharma and the boys had mixed results as the Men in Blue won one and lost the other.
The encounter against Australia will once again centre on India’s death-over bowling. India didn't do much better in the last few overs against Western Australia, allowing them to score 41 runs in just five overs. In the second warm-up match, Ravichandran Ashwin excelled, taking three wickets. The warm-up match versus Australia will likely feature the comeback of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Australia recently lost a T20 series against England 2-0, with the third T20I being rained out. The squad seems to be struggling at the moment with their batting performance. India's 2-1 victory over Australia in a bilateral T20I series earlier in 2022 should boost morale greatly for the visitors.
After suffering a neck injury in the second T20I against England, David Warner may not be able to participate in the warm-up match against India. He should be ready for Australia's second warm-up match against New Zealand, according to Australian captain Aaron Finch. Finch earlier stated that he wanted to give his team's players enough rest prior to the start of the Super 12 matches.
The pacers should benefit from The Gabba surface, especially up front with the new ball. The surface at this location has been a high-scoring one for the batsmen, offering consistent bounce throughout. For wickets on this surface, spinners will have to put in a lot of effort. On this wicket, the first innings' average score is 165 runs. The second-batting team has a strong record at The Gabba, with a 60% victory rate.
The weather is predicted to be around 21°C with 72% humidity and a 6 km/hour wind speed. During the game, there is a 24% probability of precipitation.
The Gabba in Brisbane will host the exhibition game between Australia and India. The India vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match on October 17 will begin at 9:30 AM. it will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network, which essentially means that it will be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood
