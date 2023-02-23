India will play defending champions Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa today. India, who have been among the top teams over the last five years but unable to win a major trophy, have expectedly made the semifinals of another ICC event.

However, they have been guilty of self-destructing in the past especially in a knock-out game against England or Australia.

Australia beat India in the previous World Cup final at home and more recently at Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham last year.

In the bowling department, pacer Renuka Thakur has been India's best bowler in the event with seven wickets so far, including a five for 15 against England.

Deepti Sharma went for runs in her one over against Ireland, but she has been the most consistent in the spin department. The likes of Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav will have to be much more accurate against the rampaging Aussies.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final is scheduled for Thursday (February 23), 6:30 PM IST.

In India, India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final will be broadcasted live on television via Star Sports Network. India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final will be live streamed in India via Hotstar.

India has not beaten Australia in their last 11 matches and will be the underdogs on Thursday. Australia's women's cricket team won all four of their group matches, while India finished second with one loss and three wins. India lost their match against England, who will face South Africa in the second semi-final on Friday.