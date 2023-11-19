The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is ready to accommodate fans for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final. Airspace will be closed for 45 minutes on 19th November due to an air display by the Indian Air Force.

PM Modi, Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to watch final match at stadium

As per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Assam CM, Union Home Minister and other dignitaries will come to watch the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia today. Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad Gyanendra Singh Malik confirmed that all arrangements have been made for the Final match at Narendra Modi Stadium. He added that they have called nearly 2000 police from outside for the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

"...We have called nearly 2000 police from outside... Overall, we are using more than 6,000 of the police force... Paramilitary (force) is different... Arrangements of water and all other things have been done in the stadium," he added.

Earlier, BCCI had also announced the list of performances who will performing, right from Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi of Khalasi fame during the 1st Innings drinks break to intermission performance by Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, Tushar Joshi.

Coming back to the World Cup match, the India vs Australia final will be a day-night match, with a reserve day listed on November 20 if the match cannot be played or completed on November 19. However, there is no rain forecast, with the skies predicted to be sunny and clear. India and Australia reached the finals after knocking out New Zealand and South Africa, respectively, in the semifinals played earlier this week.

This is also not the first time when India and Australia would be locking horns in an ODI World Cup final. Earlier in 2003, the two teams clashed against each other in the 2003 World Cup final, played in South Africa. The Aussies, then led by Ricky Ponting, lifted the title with a 125-run win against the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side.

