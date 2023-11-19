The day is here when India and Australia will clash in the final of the ICC One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad is ready to accommodate all the Cricket fans coming for the ODI World Cup 2023 Final match at Narendra Modi Stadium according to a release by the Airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup Final However, the airport issued an advisory on Saturday night and informed about the closure of airspace for 45 minutes on 19 November. As per SVPI, the airspace will remain closed from 13:25 to 14:10 hours. It informed that the the airspace will remain closed due to the Air display by the Indian Air Force.

Also Read: Will Ravichandran Ashwin play in India vs Australia World Cup final? Whom will Rohit Sharma drop - Siraj or Suryakumar? Ahead of the title clash, The Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Suryakiran aerobatic team will be carrying out a flypast over the venue of the ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The airport has advised passengers travelling through SVPI Airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols. Passengers are also advise to check their flight schedules with their respective airlines due to airspace closure," it said.

Akasa Air Airlines has also issued a travel advisory saying that due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad, flights arriving and departing from the city may experience delays.

"Due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad on 19th Nov 2023, between 13:15 hrs and 14:10 hrs on account of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, flights arriving and departing from Ahmedabad may experience delays," the airline posted on X.

PM Modi, Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to watch final match at stadium As per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Assam CM, Union Home Minister and other dignitaries will come to watch the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia today. Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad Gyanendra Singh Malik confirmed that all arrangements have been made for the Final match at Narendra Modi Stadium. He added that they have called nearly 2000 police from outside for the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

"...We have called nearly 2000 police from outside... Overall, we are using more than 6,000 of the police force... Paramilitary (force) is different... Arrangements of water and all other things have been done in the stadium," he added.

Earlier, BCCI had also announced the list of performances who will performing, right from Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi of Khalasi fame during the 1st Innings drinks break to intermission performance by Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, Tushar Joshi.

Coming back to the World Cup match, the India vs Australia final will be a day-night match, with a reserve day listed on November 20 if the match cannot be played or completed on November 19. However, there is no rain forecast, with the skies predicted to be sunny and clear. India and Australia reached the finals after knocking out New Zealand and South Africa, respectively, in the semifinals played earlier this week.

This is also not the first time when India and Australia would be locking horns in an ODI World Cup final. Earlier in 2003, the two teams clashed against each other in the 2003 World Cup final, played in South Africa. The Aussies, then led by Ricky Ponting, lifted the title with a 125-run win against the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side.

