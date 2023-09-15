comScore
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Will rain disrupt India vs Bangladesh match today?

1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Livemint

Ind vs Ban Live Updates: In a highly anticipated Asia Cup Super 4 clash, India faces Bangladesh today, despite the outcome not affecting the standings. Recent Bangladeshi successes have intensified the rivalry, though India, having secured their final spot, may rest key players.

In a highly anticipated Asia Cup Super 4 clash, India faces Bangladesh today, despite the outcome not affecting the standings (BCCI Twitter)Premium
In a highly anticipated Asia Cup Super 4 clash, India faces Bangladesh today, despite the outcome not affecting the standings (BCCI Twitter)

Ind vs Ban Live Updates: In a highly anticipated Asia Cup Super 4 match, India faces Bangladesh today, with the result having no bearing on tournament standings. Despite historical Indian dominance, Bangladesh's recent victories have fueled the rivalry, notably in the 2007 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup. While Bangladesh seeks to further prove itself, India may rest key players with their final spot secured. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma may opt to give their bench strength an opportunity. Suryakumar Yadav could replace Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer may return, and there may be changes in the pace-bowling lineup, possibly with Mohammed Shami stepping in for Jasprit Bumrah.

15 Sep 2023, 11:15:32 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Match Today, Ind vs Ban Live: Check full stats here

  • Some major changes expected in the India team: Suryakumar Yadav likely to replace Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer  to replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami might play in place of Jasprit Bumrah.
  • The chances of a complete washout is not expected. But there might be light rainfall
  • Mushfiqur Rahim will not play the last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup.
  • Till date, India and Bangladesh played against each other 14 times across ODIs and T20Is, with India winning a total of 13 times. 

15 Sep 2023, 10:58:34 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh Match Today, Ind vs Ban Live: What is the weather forecast for today

As for Friday, another substantial amount of rainfall is expected. However, currently the skies are currently bright and clear.

Last week, rain disrupted crucial matches like India vs. Pakistan. There were talks of relocating the venue due to Sri Lanka's heavy rainfall.

