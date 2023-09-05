Amid the invite for a G20 summit dinner with 'President of Bharat' inscribed on it turning into an issue of debate between government and opposition parties, people too have started to comment on it on social media. Earlier in the day, the latest invitation for the 9 September dinner referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'President of Bharat' has gone viral. It was posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who shared an image of the invite and used the hashtag '#PresidentOfBharat' and said, 'Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jaya He, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. Here's the tweet: In opposition: Following the tweet, the opposition leaders have been questioning the government's motive and alleged that the 'Union of States' is under assault. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to his microblogging website to cite Article 1 in the Constitution and accused the government of assaulting the idea of a Union of State. ALSO READ: From India to ‘Bharat’? Govt likely to bring a proposal to change country's name in Parliament special session He wrote, "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'". He alleged, "Now, Article 1 of the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States. But now even this "Union of States" is under assaults’." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked a "flustered" BJP whether it would change the name of Bharat if the opposition alliance INDIA rechristens itself 'Bharat'. "I have no official information on this. I have heard rumours. Why is this happening? It is being said that this is being done because we have formed an alliance named INDIA… The country belongs to 140 crore people and not to one party. If INDIA alliance rechristens itself Bharat, will they change the name of Bharat also," Kejriwal said. "What a joke is this! This is our country. We have an ancient culture," he said. Commenting on the row, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin took a swipe at BJP saying 'BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years'. He wrote, "After Non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance #INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.' BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years! Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power!"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the need to "suddenly use only Bharat" while referring to India in an official communique.

"I heard that India's name is being changed. The G20 invite that went out in the name of the honorable president has Bharat written on it. In English, we say India and the 'Indian Constitution; in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this?" she said.

"There's nothing new to be done. The world knows us as India. What happened suddenly that the name of the country needs to be changed?" she asked.

Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms, Congress says, "Article 1 of the Constitution says that we will be known both by India and the name Bharat. The reality is that the PM is absolutely scared & frightened of INDIA, which is why in his bid to counter us, he is willing to change the name of our country. Who changes the name of their motherland? And that is what the PM is trying to do. You may hate us (INDIA alliance), think of us as your political enemies and political opponents, why wage a war against India?...The issues that plague India also plague Bharat..."

DMK MP Kanimozhi on 'President of Bharat' on G20 summit dinner invitation, said, "We've never seen invitations going out in the name of 'President of Bharat', it is always been 'President of India' or Prime Minister of India'. Why have they done this now? What is the intention behind it? What is the politics behind it? It has been in the Constitution all these years but nobody used it. Recently, the RSS chief said that the name of India has to be changed. Reading this after that brings up a lot of questions. Is RSS setting the agenda for the entire nation? ...We don't know why the special session of Parliament has been called? We don't know what the agenda is...."

In support:

Meanwhile, Union MoS Meenakshi Lekhi said, "...This name is given by our ancestors...In 'Vishnupuran' it is written that the land in the North of the 'Samudra' and the south of the 'Himalayas' has a name 'Bharat'..."

Apart from this, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on 5 September joined the wagon and took to X -- formally Twitter -- and wrote, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai (victory to Mother India)."