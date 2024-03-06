India vs China: Beijing raises defence budget- 3X higher than New Delhi
China's defense budget has more than doubled since 2015. Meanwhile, India's Defence Budget has touched $75 billion (approx)
In the current geopolitical scenario, military spendings have become one of the crucial factors for governments to protect themselves from their enemies. China on Tuesday announced its defence budget, raising the allocation to 1.6 trillion yuan ($222 billion). China has increased its defence budget due to its ongoing tension with Taiwan and the US especially. However, China and India's relations are also embedded with plenty of friction. Henceforth, India has continued to jack up its military budget every year. In the Interim budget speech 2024, the Modi government announced allocation of ₹6.21 lakh crore (approx $75 billion).