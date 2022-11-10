Ind vs Eng Semi Finals: This city suspends court after lunch to watch the match

Ind vs Eng Semi Finals: This city suspends court after lunch to watch the match2 min read . 04:34 PM IST
- The District Bar Association (DBA) of Patiala suspended all work post-lunch to catch live telecast of the match
India waits with bated breath to see if they can defeat their colonisers at the ongoing ICC T20 men's cricket world cup taking place at Adelaide, Australia. The fanaticism about the game is no mystery for every Indian household.
India waits with bated breath to see if they can defeat their colonisers at the ongoing ICC T20 men's cricket world cup taking place at Adelaide, Australia. The fanaticism about the game is no mystery for every Indian household.
However, this city in Punjab decided to close down court in order to watch the game.
However, this city in Punjab decided to close down court in order to watch the game.
That's right! Court's closed because of India versus England T20 Semi-Final Match.
That's right! Court's closed because of India versus England T20 Semi-Final Match.
The District Bar Association (DBA) of Patiala suspended all work post-lunch to facilitate catching the live telecast of the match on television.
The District Bar Association (DBA) of Patiala suspended all work post-lunch to facilitate catching the live telecast of the match on television.
The DBA of Patiala announced that all work at the district courts in Patiala shall remain suspended after lunch in view of the T20 World Cup match.
The DBA of Patiala announced that all work at the district courts in Patiala shall remain suspended after lunch in view of the T20 World Cup match.
According to a report on NDTV, the work has been suspended in the Patiala court.
According to a report on NDTV, the work has been suspended in the Patiala court.
After winning the toss, England chose to field first.
After winning the toss, England chose to field first.
India got off to a slow start after they were invited to bat first by England skipper Jos Butler in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday. KL Rahul, who had smashed consecutive half-centuries prior to the match, failed to make an impact following which the pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 47 runs for the second wicket.
India got off to a slow start after they were invited to bat first by England skipper Jos Butler in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday. KL Rahul, who had smashed consecutive half-centuries prior to the match, failed to make an impact following which the pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 47 runs for the second wicket.
A notification issued by DBS, Patiala, said that an emergency meeting of the executive was convened today, under DBA president Advocate Jatinder Pal Singh Ghumaan, in view of the India-England semi-final.
A notification issued by DBS, Patiala, said that an emergency meeting of the executive was convened today, under DBA president Advocate Jatinder Pal Singh Ghumaan, in view of the India-England semi-final.
It was decided at the meeting that "DBA, Patiala, will observe no work after lunch at the district courts in Patiala".
It was decided at the meeting that "DBA, Patiala, will observe no work after lunch at the district courts in Patiala".
The DBA notification further said that all "judicial officers, Revenue Courts, Presiding Officers of Tribunals and Commissioner Court are requested to adjourn the matters listed for today to some other dates".
The DBA notification further said that all "judicial officers, Revenue Courts, Presiding Officers of Tribunals and Commissioner Court are requested to adjourn the matters listed for today to some other dates".
Notably, in a bid to score better Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant showed immense camaraderie when Pandya signalled Pant to be sacrificed from the striker end ona run-out so that Pandya could keep scoring for the India Men's Cricke team.
Notably, in a bid to score better Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant showed immense camaraderie when Pandya signalled Pant to be sacrificed from the striker end ona run-out so that Pandya could keep scoring for the India Men's Cricke team.