- India will take on the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 phase match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday
The Group 12 matches of the T20 World Cup is witnessing matches that are either being washed out or being decided by the Duckworth-Lewis(D/L) method and hampering the chances of qualifying for the semi-final games.
After registering a sensational win against Pakistan in the opening match, Rohit Sharma and his boys will play against the Netherlands in Sydney at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground(SCG). However, according to the weather forecast, Team India may have to face some rain interruptions during the game which will begin at 1.30 pm IST. Sydney is expected to get heavy rainfall for few hours ahead of the match.
India will take on the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 phase match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.
Meanwhile Ireland today defeated England by five runs in a rain-curtailed match and New Zealand versus Afghanistan match was also abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rainfall in Melbourne.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain and wk), Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidimanuru, Max o Dowd, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed.
India started their T20 World Cup campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, in which Virat Kohli shined with an unbeaten 82* off 53 balls and Hardik Pandya also put up an all-round performance of 40 and 3/30. Arshdeep Singh also took 3/32 in his first World Cup match, helping restrict Pakistan to 159/8.
Netherlands on the other hand started its campaign with a narrow 9-run defeat to Bangladesh. Though a bowling spell from Paul van Meekeren (2/21) helped in restricting Bangladesh to 144/8 in their 20 overs, Bangla Tigers bounced back to bundle out the Dutch for just 135, with Colin Ackermann hitting a valiant 62.
India is in the second position in Group 2 with two points and a win in one match. The Netherlands is at the bottom with zero points and no win in their one match.
