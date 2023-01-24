After a thrilling win in Hyderbad, Raipur proved to be a cakewalk for India. The fast bowlers floored the Kiwis in the opening overs, reducing New Zealand to 15/5 inside 11 overs. The visitors had Glenn Phillips (36), Michael Bracewell (22) and Mitchell Santner (27) to thank for saving them the blushes but they were eventually bundled out for 108.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be eager to grab a consolation win to boost their morale. For that to happen, the Black Caps, who are without the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson, will have to address their batting woes.

New Zealand's top six batters have scored 40 or more on just seven occasions in the last 30 innings. The only batter that has impressed in their line-up is Michael Bracewell, who along with Mitchell Santner almost took his side over the line in Hyderabad.

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will take place in Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. The match starts at1.30 PM. Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma are leading the series 2-0. If India replicates their performances from the first two matches in the last game and sweeps the series 3-0, they will become the No 1 side in ODIs.

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will broadcasted live on India through Star Sports Network and the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be live streamed via Hotstar.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

*With agency inputs