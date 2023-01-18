India vs New Zealand ODI: Shubman Gill hits double century; Rohit Sharma-led team end at 349/81 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 05:48 PM IST
On Wednesday, Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes
Shubman Gill took advantage of his amazing form to hit his first double century in the ODI format and help the Indian team score 349 for eight against New Zealand in the first match of the three-day series.