Shubman Gill took advantage of his amazing form to hit his first double century in the ODI format and help the Indian team score 349 for eight against New Zealand in the first match of the three-day series.

On Wednesday, Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes to ensure India post a big total.

The 23-year-old, who was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket ever since he displayed his talent in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, hammered 19 fours and nine sixes, six of them coming after his 150. The double century, his maiden, was also his second successive three digit score.

Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Gill shared 60 runs for the opening wicket before going ballistic.

Daryl Mitchell (2/30) and Henry Shipley (2/74) picked up two wickets each for the visitors.

This is a three-match ODI series, with the second and third matches to be played in Raipur and Indore, respectively. It will be followed by another three-match T20 contest between these two sides.

Lokesh Rahul and Axar Patel are missing for India in this series. The duo have been given time off for family commitments after the Sri Lanka series.

Ishan Kishan comes into the Indian eleven in place of Rahul. He will keep wickets, but will bat in the middle order. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue to open the innings.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur takes Axar Patel’s spot in the team. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar also retain their spots ahead of leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Umran Malik.

(With inputs from agencies)