India vs New Zealand T20: Fans with at least one Covid vaccine dose allowed

New Zealand will tour India for the upcoming bilateral T20 and Test series from November 17 to December 7. New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).