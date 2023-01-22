An old video of Virat Kohli is surfacing on the internet where he spoke about Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and his habit of forgetting things.

“The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets; I have never seen anyone else so forgetful," Kohli was seen saying in the five-year old video.

This video came to light after the recent incident during the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur on 21 January. Sharma had a hilarious awkward moment when he forgot to pick whether his team would bowl or bat first after winning the toss.

The 15 seconds of him thinking the decision left NZ skipper Tom Latham and referee Javagal Srinath in splits.

"I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first," said Rohit.

Here is the hilarious video:

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to field first in the second #INDvNZ ODI.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/V5v4ZINCCL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/YBw3zLgPnv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023

This forgetting habit of Sharma is nothing new for the players. In a talk show 'Breakfast With Champions', by the host Gaurav Kapur, Kohli had spoken about how absent-minded Rohit can be.

"The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets; I have never seen anyone else so forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone, not the small things, but daily use essentials.

Also Read: Little Master Sunil Gavaskar gives Shubhman Gill a new nickname on live TV. Guess what

"I don't care, I'll get new one. he has no idea he's left something, the bus would've travelled half way to the hotel and then he remembers 'Oh, I left my iPad on the plane'.

Kohli went and also said that Sharma had also left his passport also a few times.

"It was really difficult retrieving it. The logistical manager always asks, 'Does Rohit Sharma have all his stuff?'. Once he gets a yes from Rohit then only does the bus departs," Kohli had in the talk show.

Meanwhile, India crushed New Zealand by eight wickets and sealed their one-day international cricket series with a match to spare on Saturday.

New Zealand dropped to No 2 in the ICC men's ODI Team Rankings following their eight-wicket loss. Days after playing out a thriller at Hyderabad, New Zealand suffered a resounding defeat against India on January 21. With this, they have lost the series as well as their top ODI rankings tag. England are now the top-ranked team in the ODI Team Rankings chart.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries. Virat Kohli received the loudest cheer from the crowd as usual but could only last nine balls as Santner got the better of him for the second time in as many games.

The third and final ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday.