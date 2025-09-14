India Vs Pak match: Centre calls criticism ‘unfair’; Oppn says BJP ‘changed its patriotism definition’ | Who said what

As the Indian cricket team prepares for a clash with the Pakistani team in Asia Cup 2023, the Opposition has slammed the Central government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for engaging with “State Sponsor of terror,” involved in the killings of 26 persons in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of changing its definition of patriotism.

The Central government has, however, defended the move to play the cricket match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025, saying Operation Sindoor and the cricket match were two different issues. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the opposition to the India Vs Pakistan match was “unfair”.

What does the Centre say? Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar acknowledged the sentiment behind the game and said that it is "not fair" to oppose the India vs Pakistan match.

He said, "Both issues are different. As far as the matter between India and Pakistan (the cricket match), Operation Sindoor, and other things are concerned, nobody will say that the match will happen just by comparing them. But as far as the game is concerned, the game has sentiment, and players also worked hard for it, so it is not fair to oppose it. That's why whatever has been decided has been decided thoughtfully."

How Opposition reacted? Arvind Kejriwal said, “Pakistan ke saath match khelna desh ke saath gaddari hai. Har Bharatiya is baat se behad gusse mein hai [Playing a match with Pakistan is treason against the country. Every Indian is extremely angry about this.]”

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “The match can be boycotted even today, even now. The @BCCI can still show India that it belongs to India, and not to greed of money. The BCCI can still prove that it isn’t anti- national.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader continued, “Those playing today on the field, must realise that they are playing against a country from where terrorists came into ours, massacred innocent lives. Think of the families who lost their loved ones in Pahalgam. Nothing can come beyond boycotting a country that harbours terrorists. What a shame to be knowing all of this and still going ahead with the game. Today, we miss a Union Government that would have strongly come down on such anti- national acts. Sadly, we see BJP having changed its ideology and definition of patriotism.”

Earlier in the day, Congress and Shiv Sena also questioned the Centre’s “inconsistent” stand on ties with Pakistan, opposing India’s participation in the Asia Cup clash. They argued that if Pakistan continues to back terrorism, cricketing ties should not go on.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said there has to be a consistency in India's policies on Pakistan.

“There has to be consistency of policy. If we are not engaging with Pakistan because it continues to be a State Sponsor of terror, then we should not play Cricket with them also. On one side, you are saying that credible information exists that money from the IMF is being diverted to ostensibly reconstruct HQ of the LeT. LeT is designated terrorist organisation, responsible for the attack on J&K Vidhan Sabha in 2000, attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001, attack in Mumbai in 2008, it is responsible for the Uri attack, it is responsible for the Pulwama attack, it is involved in Pahalgam attack.”

