"First game on 28th. We will try to be in present. Preparation-wise, we will not be short. We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition. We have to think of this as our just another opposition who we want to beat and do well against. It is going to be challenging no doubt. We will have to be up for it," said Rohit in a video posted by BCCI which also featured other members of Team India in it.