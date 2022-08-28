India will take on Pakistan today evening in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and revenge will be on the mind of players after suffering a humiliating defeat the last time these two Asian giants collided on the cricket pitch
Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra on Sunday conducted a poll on Twitter asking the netizens if he should watch the high voltage India versus Pakistan T20 international match in the Asia Cup.
He wrote,"So should I watch today’s Indo-Pak face-off in Dubai or will that jinx it? I will abide by the Poll recommendation,". Around 75% of 15,088 people have voted that the businessman should watch today's game. The poll will continue for the next five hours.
Meanwhile, India will start its Asia Cup title defence in a much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Dubai today.
"First game on 28th. We will try to be in present. Preparation-wise, we will not be short. We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition. We have to think of this as our just another opposition who we want to beat and do well against. It is going to be challenging no doubt. We will have to be up for it," said Rohit in a video posted by BCCI which also featured other members of Team India in it.
Virat Kohli also said that as a player, it is like any other game for him.
"Of course the environment outside can pull you in. But it is for you to enjoy and get excited about till the time you get into the park. Then, it is usual business for you," he added.
India will be looking forward to putting up a big fight this time around. They have been in fantastic form as of late, having defeated England and West Indies in their respective territories in ODI and T20I series. They are also the number one side in T20Is.
Coming to Pakistan, they are the third-ranked side in ICC T20I rankings and are not to be taken lightly.
