Live Updates

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025, Match Highlights: India in hunt for target of 128 runs after losing two wickets

IND vs PAK: India’s bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav, dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup to restrict them to 127/9. In the second innings, India still have upper hand even after losing two wickets in the powerplay.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated14 Sep 2025, 10:32:03 PM IST
India vs Pakistan: Highlights
India vs Pakistan: Highlights(AFP)

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Get highlights, key moments, and coverage of top stories from the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash.

Follow updates here:
14 Sep 2025, 10:32:03 PM IST

Abhishek departs, IND 41/2 (3.4 overs)

Trying one shot too many, Abhishek skies Saim to Faheem at long-off. He goes for a blistering 31 off just 13 balls. India lose their second but remain ahead in the chase.

14 Sep 2025, 10:31:12 PM IST

Abhishek on the charge

Abhishek continues the assault, punching Saim for back-to-back boundaries and racing into the 30s. India 33/1 after 3 overs.

14 Sep 2025, 10:30:47 PM IST

Gill falls to Saim

Saim Ayub introduced early and strikes! Gill steps out but is beaten and stumped by Haris for 10. Pakistan get their first wicket. India 22/1 in 2 overs.

14 Sep 2025, 10:30:28 PM IST

Flying start from Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma takes on Shaheen in the opening over, a boundary down the ground and a clean six inside-out over cover. India 12/0 after 1.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:05 PM IST

First Innings close

Pakistan finish at 127/9 in 20 overs, Shaheen’s late fireworks give some momentum.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:05 PM IST

Sufiyan’s quick cameo

Two stylish boundaries off Bumrah before being bowled for 10.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:05 PM IST

Shaheen counter-attacks

Smashes three sixes in the death overs, lifting momentum.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:05 PM IST

Varun adds more trouble

Faheem Ashraf LBW, Pakistan sink to 83/6.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:05 PM IST

Farhan’s lone fight

Top-scores with 40 but perishes trying to go big off Kuldeep.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:06 PM IST

Kuldeep’s double blow

Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz gone in consecutive deliveries. Pakistan collapse to 65/6.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:06 PM IST

Spin squeeze begins

Salman Agha struggles and goes cheaply, Pakistan 49/4 at halfway.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:06 PM IST

Fakhar Zaman brief resistance

Pulls and flicks Pandya for boundaries before falling to Axar for 17.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:06 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah removes Mohammad Haris

Top edge straight to Pandya at fine leg. Pakistan rocked at 6/2.

14 Sep 2025, 10:17:06 PM IST

Hardik Pandya strikes early

Saim Ayub falls for a duck, caught by Bumrah at point. Pakistan 1/1.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025, Match Highlights: India in hunt for target of 128 runs after losing two wickets
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.