India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025, Match Highlights: India in hunt for target of 128 runs after losing two wickets

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Get highlights, key moments, and coverage of top stories from the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash.
Trying one shot too many, Abhishek skies Saim to Faheem at long-off. He goes for a blistering 31 off just 13 balls. India lose their second but remain ahead in the chase.
Abhishek continues the assault, punching Saim for back-to-back boundaries and racing into the 30s. India 33/1 after 3 overs.
Saim Ayub introduced early and strikes! Gill steps out but is beaten and stumped by Haris for 10. Pakistan get their first wicket. India 22/1 in 2 overs.
Abhishek Sharma takes on Shaheen in the opening over, a boundary down the ground and a clean six inside-out over cover. India 12/0 after 1.
Pakistan finish at 127/9 in 20 overs, Shaheen’s late fireworks give some momentum.
Two stylish boundaries off Bumrah before being bowled for 10.
Smashes three sixes in the death overs, lifting momentum.
Faheem Ashraf LBW, Pakistan sink to 83/6.
Top-scores with 40 but perishes trying to go big off Kuldeep.
Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz gone in consecutive deliveries. Pakistan collapse to 65/6.
Salman Agha struggles and goes cheaply, Pakistan 49/4 at halfway.
Pulls and flicks Pandya for boundaries before falling to Axar for 17.
Top edge straight to Pandya at fine leg. Pakistan rocked at 6/2.
Saim Ayub falls for a duck, caught by Bumrah at point. Pakistan 1/1.