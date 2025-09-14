India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025, Match Highlights: India in hunt for target of 128 runs after losing two wickets

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Get highlights, key moments, and coverage of top stories from the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash.
Trying one shot too many, Abhishek skies Saim to Faheem at long-off. He goes for a blistering 31 off just 13 balls. India lose their second but remain ahead in the chase.
Abhishek continues the assault, punching Saim for back-to-back boundaries and racing into the 30s. India 33/1 after 3 overs.
Saim Ayub introduced early and strikes! Gill steps out but is beaten and stumped by Haris for 10. Pakistan get their first wicket. India 22/1 in 2 overs.
Abhishek Sharma takes on Shaheen in the opening over, a boundary down the ground and a clean six inside-out over cover. India 12/0 after 1.