India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup: PAK 62/4 (12 overs); Axar Patel strikes twice; Sahibzada Farhan key for PAK

IND vs PAK LIVE, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struck in their respective first overs as India got the upper hand against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 encounter in Dubai on Sunday. Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first. Both teams went unchanged.
India vs Pakistan Live Scorecard
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
OUTTTT!!!! Another wicket for Axar Patel as Salman Ali Agha hits straight at the hands of Abhishek Sharma. Salman goes for 12-ball 3. PAK 49/4 (10)
OUTTTT!!!!!! Axar Patel comes into the attack as Fakhar Zaman tries to go over the top. The Pakistani batter didn't get the elevation as Tilak Varma takes an easy catch. PAK 45/3 (7.4)
Kuldeep Yadav, who took four wickets against UAE, is being introduced. The Indian almost got a wicket as Fakhar Zaman's shot lands just in front of Hardik Pandya in the deep. Just two runs conceded in his first. PAK 44/2 (7)
After the early two wickets, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman have revived the Pakistan batting with a partnership for the third wicket. Farhan, playing his first game against India, smacks Jasprit Bumrah for a huge six. Reacting to a waist-high short delivery, Farhan timed the ball to perfection for the second maximum in the innings. PAK 42/2 (6)
India have dismissed Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris to gain upper hand in the powerplay. Hardik Pandya and Japrit Bumrah have taken both the wickets. PAK 20/2 (3)