India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup: PAK 62/4 (12 overs); Axar Patel strikes twice; Sahibzada Farhan key for PAK

After the early two wickets, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman have revived the Pakistan batting with a partnership for the third wicket. Farhan, playing his first game against India, smacks Jasprit Bumrah for a huge six. Reacting to a waist-high short delivery, Farhan timed the ball to perfection for the second maximum in the innings. PAK 42/2 (6)