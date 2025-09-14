Subscribe

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup: PAK 62/4 (12 overs); Axar Patel strikes twice; Sahibzada Farhan key for PAK

IND vs PAK LIVE, Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struck in their respective first overs as India got the upper hand against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 encounter in Dubai on Sunday.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Sep 2025, 09:02:28 PM IST
Advertisement
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Shubman Gill celebrate.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Shubman Gill celebrate.(AFP)

IND vs PAK LIVE, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struck in their respective first overs as India got the upper hand against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 encounter in Dubai on Sunday. Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first. Both teams went unchanged.

India vs Pakistan Live Scorecard

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Follow updates here:
14 Sep 2025, 08:54:04 PM IST

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Pakistan in complete tatters

OUTTTT!!!! Another wicket for Axar Patel as Salman Ali Agha hits straight at the hands of Abhishek Sharma. Salman goes for 12-ball 3. PAK 49/4 (10)

Advertisement
14 Sep 2025, 08:44:55 PM IST

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Axar Patel strikes in first over

OUTTTT!!!!!! Axar Patel comes into the attack as Fakhar Zaman tries to go over the top. The Pakistani batter didn't get the elevation as Tilak Varma takes an easy catch. PAK 45/3 (7.4)

14 Sep 2025, 08:40:53 PM IST

IND vs PAK LIVE: Tight first over from Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav, who took four wickets against UAE, is being introduced. The Indian almost got a wicket as Fakhar Zaman's shot lands just in front of Hardik Pandya in the deep. Just two runs conceded in his first. PAK 44/2 (7)

Advertisement
14 Sep 2025, 08:36:15 PM IST

IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan end the powerplay at 42/2

After the early two wickets, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman have revived the Pakistan batting with a partnership for the third wicket. Farhan, playing his first game against India, smacks Jasprit Bumrah for a huge six. Reacting to a waist-high short delivery, Farhan timed the ball to perfection for the second maximum in the innings. PAK 42/2 (6)

14 Sep 2025, 08:24:41 PM IST

IND vs PAK LIVE: India in command

India have dismissed Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris to gain upper hand in the powerplay. Hardik Pandya and Japrit Bumrah have taken both the wickets. PAK 20/2 (3)

Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup: PAK 62/4 (12 overs); Axar Patel strikes twice; Sahibzada Farhan key for PAK
Read Next Story