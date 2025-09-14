India vs Pakistan match: Congress, AAP workers stage protest, ask ‘what is the compulsion today to play’

India vs Pakistan Match Today: Opposition parties in Delhi on Sunday staged demonstrations in the national capital in protest of the India Pakistan matched today at Asia Cup.

India is playing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on Sunday, just over four months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attacl where 26 people lost their lives. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack.

Protesters from the Aam Aadmi Party were seen staging demonstrations in Delhi just before the match started.

Meanwhile, Congress workers also protested the India vs Pakistan match with leader Abhishek Dutt saying that after the Pahalgam terror attack, the entire country got united with PM Narendra Modi.

“It is very sad that about four months ago, Pakistani terrorists entered our country and opened fire at 26 people after asking about their religion. The entire country is united with the Prime Minister and remains so on that issue. Everyone asked and demanded that a befitting reply be given to Pakistan, and Operation Sindoor was announced. At that time, he (PM Modi) said that there would be no talks or trade with Pakistan. He put the Indus Water Treaty on hold. The whole country appreciated him for this,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress leader asked why there was a compulsion for the India Pakistan match.

“But what is the compulsion today to play a cricket match with Pakistan? We will benefit that country by crores of rupees, and this money will be used for militancy against our country later. There was no need for this match. One should check the Instagram account of Shahid Afridi and others, how they insulted our sisters, our army and our country. After that, playing with them is absolutely wrong,” Dutt said.

