India vs Pakistan T20 rush? Colombo flight fares spike over ₹1 lakh from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match: Following weeks of suspense, the India vs Pakistan match in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup series received the greenlight, sending fans in a frenzy to fly to Colombo as soon as possible.

The India vs Pakistan match at ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 15 February in Colombo. Fans are eagerly waiting for the match, considered as one of the biggest clashes in cricket.

Advertisement

The confirmation of the India Pakistan match not only saved the tournament from a potential financial setback, it also sent a high spike in the air fares to Colombo as fans rushed to book tickets to the city to watch the India vs Pakistan match live.

India vs Pakistan: Flight fares skyrocket Soon after the announcement of the India vs Pakistan T20 match in Colombo, flight tickets to the Sri Lankan capital experienced a sharp spike. Air fares from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru soared to sky high ranges, as fans rushed to book tickets to see the India Pakistan T20 match live at 7 pm on Sunday.

The match, which is scheduled to begin at 7 pm (local time) Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, is seeing the unprecedented last-minute rush as it was announced after a lot of back and forth between committees and teams.

Advertisement

Delhi-Colombo flight fare A Delhi to Colombo one-way flight, which typically costs around ₹30,000, is priced at up to ₹1.10 lakh in the economy class at Air India. For the business class, fares are touching up to ₹2.25 lakh for a single Air India ticket.

Delhi-Colombo flight fare on Air India

For SriLankan Airlines, the same trip touches ₹1.39 lakh in the economy class and ₹2.09 lakh in the business class.

Delhi-Colombo flight fare on SriLankan Airlines

Mumbai-Colombo flight fare A Mumbai to Colombo one-way flight spanning seven hours has also touched peak fares of up to ₹84,000 in the economy class on Air India.

Mumbai-Colombo flight fare on Air India

For SriLankan Airlines, the current fares stand at ₹64,000 for a one-way journey on the economy class, and ₹1.39 lakh on the business class.

Mumbai-Colombo flight fare on SriLankan Airlines

Bengaluru-Colombo flight fare The last-minute rush has resulted in a spike of Bengaluru to Colombo flights as well. However, the impact is not as severe given the short distance.

Advertisement

An Air India flight covering eight hours of journey will cost ₹86,000 in the economy class, as per the airline's website.

India will face a second Group A match against Namibia on Thursday in New Delhi before flying to Sri Lanka. There, it will face Pakistan for the mega clash.

It means a quick turnaround for Sunday's match, the biggest and most lucrative clash in world cricket.

The Government of Pakistan, on Monday, directed its national cricket team to take the field on February 15, for their scheduled fixture against the defending champions, India, in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The decision came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, according to a statement by the Pakistan Government, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks between the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).