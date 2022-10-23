Pandya entered the fray in the second innings after India was down to 31 for 4 after 6.1 overs. He gave former skipper Virat Kohli the ideal backing as the two began to revive India's innings. They eventually formed a 113-run partnership. One boundary and two sixes were part of Pandya's 40 runs off 37 balls, with a strike rate of 108.10.