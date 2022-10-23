The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with over a lakh fans' presence. The game could also be touted as the battle between India's batting-heavy side pitted against the fierce and formidable bowling attack of Pakistan.
23 Oct 2022, 12:46 PM IST
You wake up excited for these games: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli said that playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground against the arch-rivals is going to be tough and players will be tested to the hilt both technically and mentally
23 Oct 2022, 12:44 PM IST
Just want players to smash it: Rahul Dravid
"No absolutely not. No walls, we just want players to smash it," said Rahul Dravid in a video posted by ICC on being questioned if he wants players to bat like him.
23 Oct 2022, 12:41 PM IST
India vs Pakistan: Rain update
: There have been signs of relief with reports indicating it to be a cloudy evening ahead of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan
23 Oct 2022, 11:19 AM IST
Pakistan Team Squad
Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman
23 Oct 2022, 11:19 AM IST
Team India's squad
Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami