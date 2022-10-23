Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match live updates: India to lock horns with Pakistan at iconic MCG

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:46 PM ISTLivemint
India's Virat Kohli and KL Rahul take part in a practice session on the eve of their ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan

  • India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match live updates: The game could also be touted as the battle between India's batting-heavy side pitted against the fierce and formidable bowling attack of Pakistan

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with over a lakh fans' presence. The game could also be touted as the battle between India's batting-heavy side pitted against the fierce and formidable bowling attack of Pakistan.

Catch all  the live updates: 

23 Oct 2022, 12:46 PM IST You wake up excited for these games: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground against the arch-rivals is going to be tough and players will be tested to the hilt both technically and mentally

23 Oct 2022, 12:44 PM IST Just want players to smash it: Rahul Dravid

"No absolutely not. No walls, we just want players to smash it," said Rahul Dravid in a video posted by ICC on being questioned if he wants players to bat like him.

23 Oct 2022, 12:41 PM IST India vs Pakistan: Rain update

: There have been signs of relief with reports indicating it to be a cloudy evening ahead of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan

23 Oct 2022, 11:19 AM IST Pakistan Team Squad

Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman

23 Oct 2022, 11:19 AM IST Team India's squad

 

Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP