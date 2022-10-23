India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Watch the winning moment for the Men in Blue1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 08:28 PM IST
Ashwin finished the match with a single, helping India clinch a four-wicket win.
Ashwin finished the match with a single, helping India clinch a four-wicket win.
Virat Kohli smashed a stunning half-century to lift India to a four-wicket win on the final ball against arch-rivals Pakistan in a classic T20 World Cup match on Sunday that unfolded in front of a massive Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.