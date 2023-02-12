The high-octane ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place in Cape Town today. Let us take a look on things to watch in this highly anticipated match. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India will look to continue its dominating record against Pakistan.

With another chapter ready to be written in this epic clash of titans, both teams will be looking to get their campaign off to a flyer.

Batting position:

Harmanpreet Kaur will be looking to count on the strong batting line-up that the Women in Blue have but also count on the fiery Renuka Singh whose performance with the ball will be of vital importance in their campaign opener against Pakistan. Smriti Mandhana will not be able to play in the first match against Pakistan due to a finger injury during India's warm-up game against Australia.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that it felt really good that Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, two members of the senior national side, got the taste of winning a World Cup trophy.

"It feels good that two of our players got the taste of how it feels after winning a World Cup trophy. Their experience and feelings will motivate others. We hope to continue what our U19 team did," said Harmanpreet in a video posted by ICC.

Pakistan will look to turn the table:

Bismah Maroof, captain of the Pakistan Women's national team will be looking to improve on her country's performances in major tournaments and change the fortunes of the team at the World Cup. Maroof will be looking at her compatriots Nida Dar and Ayesha Naseem, two of the most explosive cricketers in T20 cricket to help her in this conquest.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan match

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women Women vs Pakistan Women on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match will begin at 6.30 pm IST.

Star Sports, will broadcast each and every match live in India across the Star network and Hotstar, with regional language coverage of all India matches in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Global broadcast licensees include Sky Sports (UK and Ireland), Fox Sports (Australia), USA (Willow TV and ESPN+), Star Sports (Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan), Pakistan (PTV Sports and A-Sports), Sky Sport (New Zealand), ESPN (Caribbean Islands), GaziTV and TSports (Bangladesh), Willow TV and Hotstar (Canada), ESPN+ (Central & South America and Mexico), Astro Cricket (Hong Kong and Malaysia), TVWAN and Digicel (Pacific Islands), Starhub (Singapore) and YuppTV (Afghanistan, Continental Europe and South East Asia).

India are placed alongside England, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland in Group B and the two top two teams from the group will progress to the semi-finals.

India squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

*With agency inputs