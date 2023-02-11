India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match: Squads, date, where to watch, other details
- India vs Pak Women's T20 World Cup match: Harmanpreet Kaur said her players took inspiration from the country's youngsters which won the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa last month
India will look to maintain its grip over its arch-rivals Pakistan when the two strong teams from Asis will meet in the Women's T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town tomorrow. India and Pakistan have met in 13 women's T20 internationals in the past 14 years, with India holding a 10-3 winning advantage.
