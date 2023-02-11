India will look to maintain its grip over its arch-rivals Pakistan when the two strong teams from Asis will meet in the Women's T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town tomorrow. India and Pakistan have met in 13 women's T20 internationals in the past 14 years, with India holding a 10-3 winning advantage.

India have a superior overall record in women's cricket and reached the final of the 2020 World T20, losing to hosts Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur said her players took inspiration from the country's youngsters which won the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa last month.

Two players from the junior team, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, are part of the senior squad.

"We have depth in batting and enough variety in bowling to do what is required against top teams," said Kaur.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, one of her country's centrally contracted players, said a series in Australia last month had been ideal preparation for the World Cup, although Pakistan lost both completed matches against the world's top women's team. The match will be covered live on Star Sports Network in India

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women Women vs Pakistan Women on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match will begin at 6.30 pm IST.

Star Sports, will broadcast each and every match live in India across the Star network and Hotstar, with regional language coverage of all India matches in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Global broadcast licensees include Sky Sports (UK and Ireland), Fox Sports (Australia), USA (Willow TV and ESPN+), Star Sports (Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan), Pakistan (PTV Sports and A-Sports), Sky Sport (New Zealand), ESPN (Caribbean Islands), GaziTV and TSports (Bangladesh), Willow TV and Hotstar (Canada), ESPN+ (Central & South America and Mexico), Astro Cricket (Hong Kong and Malaysia), TVWAN and Digicel (Pacific Islands), Starhub (Singapore) and YuppTV (Afghanistan, Continental Europe and South East Asia).

Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.