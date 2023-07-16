India vs Pakistan World Cup: Flights to Ahmedabad see sharp hike in fare ahead of match2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Hotel rates and airfare have skyrocketed ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup match. Flights to Ahmedabad have more than quadrupled and advanced bookings at high prices are happening within the city. The rush started after ICC Cricket World Cup schedule was announced and shows no signs of stopping.
Meanwhile hotel rates in Ahmedabad have also soared ahead of the highly anticipated matches between India and Pakistan.
"It has been seen that ever since the schedule was announced, online booking started at prices two times, 10 times or even 20 times higher. Different hotels charged different prices and all these prices are due to the big demand-supply gap," Narendra Somani - the president of the Hotel Association in Gujarat - told ANI earlier this month.
People have also resorted to booking hotels in neighbouring cities within a 100 km radius - such as Nadiad and Baroda - in order to avoid the steep prices and lower availability. With many travelling to the city by road footfall is also likely to increase in restaurants and eateries.
“There are many cricket lovers in India. The World Cup match is being held in Ahmedabad, that too India vs Pakistan. The capacity of the stadium is over one lakh. Around 35,000 people are coming across the country, across the world. There is a huge gap between the demand and supply," Somani had opined.
