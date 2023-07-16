Hotel rates and airfare has skyrocketed ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup match in mid-October. Flights to Ahmedabad have shot up more than 6x for October 14 and 15 while advanced bookings at massive prices are taking place within the city. The rush started soon after the ICC Cricket World Cup schedule was announced and has so far shown no signs of abating.

According to current MakeMyTrip listings, a flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will cost nearly ₹13,000 on October 14. Tickets booked a day earlier (or on October 15) meanwhile would set a traveller back by a relatively lower sum of ₹4133 (before conveyance fees). It is pertinent to add here that site data shows flight prices starting from ₹2019 in the month of September and gradually climbing as the festive season approaches and the World Cup series begins. The change in price appears to be across airlines with prices ranging from ₹12,819 (Indigo) to ₹24,189 (Air India) for the 1 hour long flight on October 14. While the numbers quoted here are for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, the situation appears to be similar when one picks other departure destinations.

Meanwhile hotel rates in Ahmedabad have also soared ahead of the highly anticipated matches between India and Pakistan.

"It has been seen that ever since the schedule was announced, online booking started at prices two times, 10 times or even 20 times higher. Different hotels charged different prices and all these prices are due to the big demand-supply gap," Narendra Somani - the president of the Hotel Association in Gujarat - told ANI earlier this month.

People have also resorted to booking hotels in neighbouring cities within a 100 km radius - such as Nadiad and Baroda - in order to avoid the steep prices and lower availability. With many travelling to the city by road footfall is also likely to increase in restaurants and eateries.

“There are many cricket lovers in India. The World Cup match is being held in Ahmedabad, that too India vs Pakistan. The capacity of the stadium is over one lakh. Around 35,000 people are coming across the country, across the world. There is a huge gap between the demand and supply," Somani had opined.

(With inputs from agencies)