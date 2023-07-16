Hotel rates and airfare has skyrocketed ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup match in mid-October. Flights to Ahmedabad have shot up more than 6x for October 14 and 15 while advanced bookings at massive prices are taking place within the city. The rush started soon after the ICC Cricket World Cup schedule was announced and has so far shown no signs of abating.

