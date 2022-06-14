India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Few interesting facts

South Africa has won 68% of their men’s T20I games, the best winning rate for any full-member side in the format; they have won 17 of their 25 such games during this period.
India has lost the last three T20I matches against South Africa, and with that, it is the second time that the country has lost as many games against a single opponent in India in this format. (Earlier, it lost 3 straight matches against Australia between October 2017 and February 2019.)
Meanwhile, if South Africa wins the third men’s T20I, it will be the second time the team will register a multigame bilateral series win against India. The last time they achieved this was in October 2015.
Here are a few interesting facts to know:
● Since the beginning of 2021, South Africa have won 68% of their men’s T20I games, the best winning rate for any full-member side in the format; they have won 17 of their 25 such games during this period.
● India has not lost a multigame bilateral men’s T20I series at home since losing to Australia in February 2019; they have played eight such series since, winning seven and tying one.
● India has a catch success percentage of 76% in men’s T20I since the beginning of 2021, only Sri Lanka (74%) has a lesser such rate than India during this time among the full-member sides
● Since the beginning of 2022, no team has struck boundaries more often in men’s T20I matches during the powerplay than India and South Africa; they have struck a boundary every 4.7 and 4.8 balls respectively during this period.
● Since the start of 2020, no player has dropped more catches in men’s T20Is than South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (7), four of these were classified as hard, two as easy and one as medium.
● India’s Shreyas Iyer has a batting strike rate of 186 against spinners in men’s T20Is in 2022, the highest for any player from the full-member nations in the format during this period (min. 25 balls faced).
● South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen has a batting average of 43.3 and batting strike rate of 184 against India in men’s T20Is, both aggregates being his highest against any single country in the format; the 81 that Klaasen scored in the 2 nd T20I was 18 more than the 63 runs he had managed in his last seven innings combined prior to this game.
● Since the beginning of 2021, India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a dot ball percentage of 62% in men’s T20Is during the powerplay overs, the best such rate for any bowler in this span (min. 150 balls bowled).
