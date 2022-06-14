India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Few interesting facts

● South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen has a batting average of 43.3 and batting strike rate of 184 against India in men’s T20Is, both aggregates being his highest against any single country in the format; the 81 that Klaasen scored in the 2 nd T20I was 18 more than the 63 runs he had managed in his last seven innings combined prior to this game.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}