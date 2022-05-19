OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India vs South Africa T20 gets full seating capacity
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed full seating capacity in the stadiums for India vs South Africa T20 series starting from June 9, said ANI sources.

Five matches will be played between India and South Africa. The first one will take place on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The second match (June 12) will be hosted by the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

On June 14, the third match will take place at the Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat will host the fourth match on June 17. The fifth and final match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka on June 19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on cricket earnings around the world. The Indian Premier League debuted in April 2021, but was forced to be cancelled a month later due to an increase of Covid infections across the country.

In September, it resumed in the United Arab Emirates, with Chennai Super Kings defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on October 15 in Dubai. Due to the pandemic, the IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020.

This will be South Africa's first T20I competition after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. South Africa and India, along with Pakistan and Bangladesh, have been drawn together for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia in 2022.

