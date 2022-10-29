India will take on South Africa in a battle of table-toppers in a Perth at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. India who are at top of the table in Group 2 with four points after defeating Pakistan and Netherlands will take on South Africa who are at three points with a match abondoned against Zimbabwe and defeating Bangladesh comprehensievely.
The weather prediction at Perth is also looking better than Melbourne as the weathermen predicted a cloudy sky but with no or little chances of rain. India will look to move a step closer toward the semis by defeating the Proteas in the encounter at Perth.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The match will begin at 04.30 pm IST. India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports. India vs South Africa match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are expected to spit fire on a track that will offer steep bounce as India's top-order gears up for its toughest test in adverse conditions against a top-notch South African side in T20 World Cup on Sunday.
The match in all likelihood will decide the Group 2 topper and India's probable semi-final venue. While Rabada will bowl full and get the bowl to seam and swing at 145 clicks, expect Nortje to mix it up with either back of length or the hard lengths at 150 plus speed.
Both Rohit and Virat are fabulous horizontal bat players and the Powerplay overs will be all about how well the hand-eye co-ordination of the top-order works.
With two of the most exciting players in Tristan Stubbs and Rossouw, South Africa will have an upperhand on Indian bowling attack where only Mohammed Shami has the ability to bowl northwards of 140 kmph.
Rossouw will come into the match with rarest of rare back-to-back T20I hundreds (only other being France’s Gustav McKeon) and will be the biggest threat to Indian bowlers.
Adelaide will be India's semi-final destination if it topples South Africa on Sunday and then beat Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the next two games.
The topper of the Group plays in Adelaide on November 10.
However, India can end up travelling to Sydney even after topping the Group 2 in case Australia finish as runners-up in Group 1 and sneak into the semifinals. Their fixed semifinal venue is due to a pre-tournament arrangement.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi
*With inputs from agencies
