On September 6, the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 will include a must-win Super Four phase match between India and Sri Lanka. If India lose to Sri Lanka as well after a five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the earlier game, they will be all but eliminated from the competition.

In the Pakistan match, in 20 overs, India added 181/7. Pakistan successfully completed the 182-run chase with one delivery remaining and a margin of five wickets.

Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, earlier said that India would be a difficult team to play against because of their IPL experience and winning mentality. The island country prevailed in their first Super Four game, and they are aware that a victory over Rohit Sharma's India in Dubai on September 6 will move them one step closer to a chance at the championship.

Sri Lanka is enjoying a more comfortable position on the table after having defeated Afghanistan on September 3. India, on the contrary, are on the back foot as the men in blue cannot afford another defeat.

"It doesn't matter who comes from the Indian side. They come with a lot of experience playing IPL games and around the world," Shanaka told reporters. "Their body language and mindset is to beat any of the countries at the international stage. Likewise we are well prepared and looking forward to it."

India are defending the Asia Cup title they won in 2018 under the 50-over format although their previous ICC victory was the Champions Trophy in 2013. The T20 World Cup in Australia will take place in October and November, giving Asia Cup 2022 added relevance.

Due to injuries, India did not bring its spearhead Jasprit Bumrah or Harshal Patel. A knee injury occurred to left-arm spin bowler and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the competition.

India vs Sri Lanka: Where to watch

On Tuesday from 7:30 PM, cricket fans in India can watch the play live on Star Sports Network. They can also stream the thrilling action on the Disney+Hotstar app in the country.

Probable line-up for India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (W), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh

Probable line-up for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (W), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka