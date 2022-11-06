India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match today: Preview, weather update, live-streaming details2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match today: Defeating Zimbabwe will make sure that India end up on top of the group.
India won't need to defeat Zimbabwe in order to advance to the semifinals because of South Africa's shocking loss to the Netherlands earlier on November 6. Due to South Africa's elimination, India have already advanced to the semifinals. A win over Zimbabwe will guarantee their position atop Group 2 and set up a match against England on November 10 in Adelaide.
Despite getting eliminated after losing to Netherlands earlier in the group stage, Zimbabwe put in tremendous efforts throughout the competition. They dominated the qualifying campaign, won their group in the World Cup's opening round, and defeated Pakistan in the Super 12s to advance to the semifinals.
PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates
India have lost two out of their last five matches while Zimbabwe have lost three of their last five. In this tournament, India have won three of the four matches played so far, losing only to South Africa. Zimbabwe, which are at the bottom of the table, have won only one of the four matches played in the tournament.
Given the likelihood of rain throughout the day in Melbourne for this final Super 12s game, the weather is expected to cause delays. According to forecasts by the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 50% chance of rain in Melbourne's northern and northeastern suburbs, which are adjacent to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the game will be played. In addition, the Bureau has predicted thunderstorms for Melbourne's northeastern area in the late afternoon and evening. They might interfere with the game as well, given that it is set to start at 7 o'clock local time.
In India, Star Sports will serve as the T20 World Cup's official broadcaster in 2022. It will broadcast live coverage of the IND vs ZIM game. Fans who have subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar will be able to watch the matches live there. The toss will happen at 1 PM while the match will start at !:30 PM.
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Mohammad Shami.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
