India vs Zimbabwe: Weather update

Given the likelihood of rain throughout the day in Melbourne for this final Super 12s game, the weather is expected to cause delays. According to forecasts by the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 50% chance of rain in Melbourne's northern and northeastern suburbs, which are adjacent to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the game will be played. In addition, the Bureau has predicted thunderstorms for Melbourne's northeastern area in the late afternoon and evening. They might interfere with the game as well, given that it is set to start at 7 o'clock local time.