India walks out of SCO meet of NSAs after Pakistan uses 'fictitious map'

NEW DELHI: India-Pakistan tensions cast a shadow over a meeting of National Security Advisers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Tuesday with India walking out after the Pakistani representative used a map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan.

The virtual meeting was chaired by Russia. India and Pakistan joined the China and Russia led grouping as full members in 2017.

"This was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"As was to be expected, Pakistan then went on to present a misleading view of this meeting," Srivastava said responding to a query on the issue.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the Pakistani action was in "blatant violation" of the SCO charter and against all its established norms of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO member states.

India issued a strong objection to the use of the illegal map by Pakistan, the person said. Russia as the host tried to persuade the Pakistani representative, Moeed W Yusuf, Special Assistant to the prime minister on national security, not to do so. They said Russia does not support what Pakistan has done, the person said adding that India hopes that Pakistan's "provocative" act will not affect India's participation at SCO events.

The SCO, seen as a counterweight to US-led NATO, has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations which accounts for about 44 % of the world’s population, stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea.

